3 Regina men face drug-trafficking charges after lengthy investigation

After a lengthy investigation into drug-trafficking in Saskatchewan’s capital, police have laid charges against three Regina men.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, Regina Drug Unit and other units within the Regina Police Service and the RCMP worked together on a five-month investigation.

READ MORE: Regina police, Office of the Chief Coroner investigate death in North Central

Jerrid Stanley Anderson, 27, Dustin Edward Smagata, 24, and Emmanuel Charles Jacob, 24, are facing charges that include trafficking in scheduled substance and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

All three men made their first appearance in provincial court on Monday.

READ MORE: Regina men charged after discovery of stolen vehicle

Police said they gathered evidence in relation to the trafficking of cocaine and meth from outside the province into Regina over the course of the investigation and seized a large quantity of cocaine on Oct. 12.

According to police, officers obtained search warrants for three Regina residences where they found money, cannabis, shatter, magic mushrooms and paraphernalia related to drug-trafficking