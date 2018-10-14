Rick Zamperin: CFL’s playoff-bound teams set for fantastic finish

Well, this was quite a weekend in the Canadian Football League, wasn’t it?

Week 18 was jam-packed with a dominating performance in Toronto, a laugher in Winnipeg, a big rally in Edmonton and a nail-biter in Calgary.

What we are left with is a logjam of teams that are primed and ready to give fans a thrilling finish to the regular season.

Jeremiah Masoli, Brandon Banks and Luke Tasker have become one of the CFL’s most feared three-headed monsters, and they once again showed us why in Hamilton’s 34-20 victory over the last-place Argonauts.

Winnipeg’s defence flattened Saskatchewan 31-0, their first shutout since 2006, pulling the Blue Bombers to within a game of the second-place Roughriders.

"I've never scored three in a game before." – Luke Tasker talks his HUGE three touchdown performance.

The Eskimos scored 27 unanswered points to stun Ottawa 34-16, keeping the Redblacks in a first-place tie with the Ticats in the East Division, while Edmonton pulled ahead of B.C for the crossover playoff spot.

That was until the Lions earned a huge road win in Calgary, beating the Stampeders 26-21, a result that pushed B.C. back ahead of the Esks and into the crossover spot.

"Tonight he was dominant and it was awesome to see it." – HC/OC Jason Maas on the play of Mike Reilly.

With three weeks left in the season, the East and West Division titles are still up for grabs. We don’t know which teams will take second place, and the same holds true for the crossover team from the west.

And it gets even more intriguing this week with Hamilton facing Ottawa, Edmonton battling B.C. and Saskatchewan tackling Calgary.

It’s too bad fans in Toronto and Montreal have been left out of the fun, but that’s what happens when their teams win a combined six out of 30 games.