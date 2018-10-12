Argos
October 12, 2018 10:58 pm

Tiger-Cats grab a share of first place after win over Argos

Ted Michaels By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Cariel Brooks (26) runs with the ball after making an interception during second half CFL action against the Toronto Argonauts in Toronto, on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.

CFL PHOTO - PETER POWER
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have moved into a first-place tie with the Ottawa RedBlacks, after a 34-20 win over the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field.

The Tiger-Cats got on the board first, taking the opening kickoff and driving 36 yards in five plays, before Lirim Hajrullahu connected on a 45-yard field goal.

Toronto tied the game on the next drive, when newcomer Drew Brown, playing in his first CFL game, was successful on a 44-yard field goal.

Hamilton responded with a seven-play, 75-yard drive, capped off by a 4-yard touchdown pass from Jeremiah Masoli to Luke Tasker, to take a 10-3 lead.

Once again, the Argos answered, capping off a seven-play 65-yard drive, when another Argo newcomer, running back Brandon Burks, scored on a five-yard TD pass from James Franklin. The first quarter ended with the game tied 10-10.

Masoli hit Brandon Banks with a TD pass to give Hamilton a 17-10 lead, then a punt single late in the quarter, gave Hamilton an 18-10 half-time lead.

In the third quarter, the Tiger-Cats blew the game open when Masoli hit Luke Tasker with two touchdown passes. One of the converts was not successful, giving Hamilton a 31-10 lead.

Early in the final frame, Brown was good from 21 yards, to make the score 31-13, then Hajrullahu added another field goal to increase the lead to 34-13.

S.J. Green of the Argos scored on a touchdown pass with 52 seconds left in the game.

The win makes Hamilton 8-7 on the season, while the Argos are 3-12.

The Tiger-Cats and Ottawa now meet in a home-and-home series.

The first of those two games is Friday, Oct. 19, in Ottawa.

The second game is Saturday, Oct. 27 in Hamilton.

Ottawa holds the tie-breaker with a 1-0 head-to-head record with the Tiger-Cats.

