Fredericton police chief says it could take 2 years for staffing levels to stabilize in wake of shooting

The chief of Fredericton police says the force’s staffing levels could be unstable for the next two years in the wake of a shooting that resulted in the death of two Fredericton police officers and two civilians.

Chief Leanne Fitch told media on Thursday that a number of officers are still unable to return to their full duties and that 14 officers are expected to retire.

As a result, Fitch says the force has committed to hiring 16 officers in the coming months, 10 more than what was previously approved for this year.

The decision was made with the City of Fredericton’s support.

Fitch said that despite the staffing issues, public safety has remained her department’s number one focus.

“I want the community to feel safe and protected,” she said.

“I want to assure the community that they are in good hands.”

Const. Sara Burns and Const. Robb Costello, as well as Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright were shot and killed on Aug. 10.

Matthew Raymond, 48, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Fitch said on Tuesday that she would not be able to discuss the case as it is still before the courts.

The police chief admitted that the reduction in staff has been challenging and resulted in the force’s public outreach programs being reduced while station tours, foot patrol and public presentations also been put on the back burner.

She acknowledged that the force, the city and its residents are still attempting to heal in the wake of the events on Aug. 10.

“The reality is that it can happen in any community, and we know this and I’m just incredibly proud of our officers who continue to put on their uniform and go out into the community.”

“When the call came in, there was not a moment’s hesitation. People jumped right into action and got the job done.”