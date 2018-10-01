Fredericton police to boost hiring, shift staff in wake of deadly shooting that killed 4

Fredericton police have implemented some changes within the force following the fatal shooting of four people, including two officers, seven weeks ago.

Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, as well as Const. Sara Burns and Const. Robb Costello, were shot and killed on Aug. 10.

Matthew Raymond, 48, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

READ MORE: A timeline of the Fredericton shooting that killed 4 people, including 2 officers

In a statement issued by Chief Leanne Fitch on Monday, she says the tragedy has placed a strain on some police members, who are still unable to return to full duties.

So, the force is committing to hiring 16 more officers in the coming months, which is 10 more than what was previously approved for this year. Fitch says the decision was made with the city of Fredericton’s support.

“This will help to provide much needed resourcing to our front lines, return officers to their former duties in a timely manner and restore services that are important to this community,” Fitch writes.

“It will also provide some flexibility for officers who require time off for vacation or personal reasons – both of which are important for the wellness of our employees.”

The Fredericton Police Force has also bolstered its “frontline 24/7 emergency response capabilities.”

In order to do so, a number of officers have been transferred to the four primary response team patrols from other functions. That means the force will not be accommodating requests for police station tours, public presentations or deploying specialized traffic tools for the time being.

Fitch stresses, however, police will continue to focus on traffic-related calls and areas that put people at risk, such as impaired and aggressive driving.

“Our 24/7 primary response officers will continue to enforce MVA infractions while balancing their patrol duties,” she writes.

Fitch goes on to thank the public for the continued support, which has taken the form of emails, cards, and tokens of thanks.

“Thank you for your continued support and patience as we heal and move forward. We feel your love and compassion, and appreciate it more than you can imagine.”