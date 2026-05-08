Popular Montreal women’s sports hub Le Nadia promises to reopen after sudden closure

Just months after opening to packed crowds and growing excitement around women’s sports in Montreal, Le Nadia has shut down at its current location.
The Hochelaga sports bar opened in December after becoming one of the city’s first venues dedicated exclusively to broadcasting women’s sports.
But last week, the bar abruptly closed its doors.
“I’m so sad, but at the same time it gives fuel to find a solution.”
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Lapointe says the situation is beyond their control.
In a statement to Global News, Chantal Gagnon, the borough mayor of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, said “following compliance issues related to noise, the co-founders have decided to relocate their activities to another site.”
“We are reviewing the noise by-law to make it more flexible and better reflect the cultural vibrancy of the borough.”
“For now what we’re focused on is just to be sure we have a place to welcome the community and still have a place where we can show female athletes,” said Lapointe.
Despite the closure, Lapointe says support for the concept has only continued to grow.
The priority now, she says, is looking at other spaces nearby to continue serving the community they built here.
“We just see it as a bad penalty that happens sometimes in a match, and we’re just like, OK, let’s continue and we’ll have a good game,” she said.
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