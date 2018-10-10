Barbra Streisand goes after Trump and Kavanaugh in ‘Don’t Lie to Me’ music video

Following the release of the fiery anti-Trump single, Don’t Lie to Me, Barbra Streisand has unleashed a politically-charged video to accompany her lyrics of protest. The self-directed video was put out Tuesday morning as a promotion for her forthcoming album, Walls.

The video depicts the turmoil of a crumbling United States under the control of President Donald Trump — someone she has openly shared her dislike for over the past year. Images of protesters, a defeated looking Barack Obama and crying citizens add a shock factor to the video.

The pop legend spoke to Time about the political relevancy of Walls, suggesting it’s all about Trump and what she says are constant lies:

“They’re very troubling times. The leader of the free world doesn’t seem to care much about truth, and he’s chipping away at the pillars of democracy, like freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of the press. I believe in the power of the truth, and I can’t stand being lied to.”

She is clearly not a Trump fan, and even threatened to move to Canada before the election if he won.

All President Trump cares about is winning. He said it during his campaign, and he says it now. But what do we all lose as he wins? — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) October 8, 2018

Streisand is persistent and vocal in her political beliefs, and she shows no fear in addressing many current world issues. It’s something she admitted is a common theme in Walls. “This collection of songs reflects what’s been on my mind lately, and I look forward to sharing that with you,” she wrote.

She admits her new album is a personal form of respite. She added, “It’s easy to feel powerless, but we’re not,” in hopes it’ll inspire her listeners to speak out and make a change.

The Evergreen singer targets Brett Kavanaugh and his Senate confirmation after the hearings and sexual assault allegations made by Christine Blasey Ford. A sign in the video reads “Stop Kavanaugh.”

In multiple bouts of rage, she posted her disdain to Twitter. “Kavanaugh’s Victory Is a Loss for America,” she wrote.

Trump said Kavanaugh and his family were tortured – what about the torture Dr. Ford has felt for all of these years after her attack? — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) October 8, 2018

The title of her brand-new album came from her comparison to the president’s idea to build a border wall. She described Walls as a double entendre. “Walls can be structural, and walls can be emotional; walls between people.”

It will be her 36th studio album and first original music in more than 13 years.

Her social media activism has brought her a great deal of respect from supportive fans worldwide, and many have expressed their gratitude for her vocal resistance.

Streisand has been releasing music since the 1960s, and she charts on Billboard as the female artist with the most No. 1 albums.

Walls will be released on Nov. 2 under the Columbia label. You can pre-order the album on the official Barbra Streisand website.

Streisand’s powerful single, Don’t Lie to Me, is available on all streaming platforms. You can watch the controversial new music video on YouTube.

