Crash kills motorcyclist along Western Road

A person is dead after a motorcycle crash near Western University Monday evening.

London police have released few details about the incident, which had Western Road between Platts Lane and Hollywood Crescent closed for an investigation for several hours.

The driver of the motorcycle was declared dead at the scene.

Police aren’t releasing the individual’s identity until family members are notified.

Photos from a citizen reporter, sent to 980 CFPL around 7 p.m., show police activity along Western Road where it bends west, north of Hollywood Crescent.

That stretch of road, recently repaved as part of an ongoing road widening project, was re-opened to traffic around 11 p.m Monday.