Tillsonburg man dies after head-on crash between motorcycle and SUV in Norfolk County

Provincial police say a Tillsonburg man thrown from a motorcycle into a tree after crashing head-on with an SUV in Norfolk County has died.

The 38-year-old was taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries early Thursday. Emergency crews arrived at a home on Norfolk County Road 30 in Middleton around 5:40 a.m.

Police said a 35-year-old Norfolk County man was driving an SUV north on Norfolk County Road 30, when a motorcyclist travelling south crossed over the center line.

The head-on crash ejected the man riding the motorcycle, and police said he collided with a tree. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The rider’s identity isn’t being released until next of kin are notified.

Norfolk County Road 30 between Goshen Road and Plowman’s Line was closed for roughly five hours, as technical collision investigators assessed the scene Thursday morning.

Police say an investigation continues.