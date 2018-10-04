Crime
October 4, 2018 12:20 pm
Updated: October 4, 2018 12:30 pm

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after head-on crash southeast of Tillsonburg

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Norfolk OPP are investigating a head-on crash between a motorcycle and SUV that left a Tillsonburg man with life threatening injuries.

A 38-year-old Tillsonburg man is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a crash southeast of the town.

Norfolk OPP say they were dispatched to County Road 30 between Goshen Road and Plowman’s Line in Middleton shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV.

Officers say their investigation showed the motorcycle was travelling south on County Road 30 when it crossed into the path of a northbound SUV, colliding head-on.

The OPP says the rider was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. He was treated and transported to hospital by paramedics.

The 35-year-old Norfolk County man driving the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and the roadway is expected to remain closed until approximately 3 p.m. Thursday.

