Man suffers life-threatening injuries after head-on crash southeast of Tillsonburg

A 38-year-old Tillsonburg man is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a crash southeast of the town.

Norfolk OPP say they were dispatched to County Road 30 between Goshen Road and Plowman’s Line in Middleton shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV.

Officers say their investigation showed the motorcycle was travelling south on County Road 30 when it crossed into the path of a northbound SUV, colliding head-on.

The OPP says the rider was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. He was treated and transported to hospital by paramedics.

The 35-year-old Norfolk County man driving the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and the roadway is expected to remain closed until approximately 3 p.m. Thursday.