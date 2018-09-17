Charges pending after Norfolk County crash sends 7 to hospital

Norfolk County OPP say the investigation is ongoing, but charges are now pending following a weekend crash that sent seven people to hospital.

Emergency personnel were called to Villa Nova Road in Townsend, Norfolk County, just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday to reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The investigation has so far revealed that a red vehicle with six occupants was heading east on Concession 2 when it collided with a white vehicle heading north on Villa Nova Road. Concession 2 is controlled by stop signs.

The Norfolk County Fire Department extricated several passengers who suffered serious and life-threatening injuries. All patients were transported to various hospitals in the area but one was later airlifted to a Hamilton hospital and another was airlifted to a Toronto hospital.

On Monday afternoon, OPP confirmed to Global News Radio 980 CFPL that two people remain in critical condition, three are in serious, and the rest have minor injuries. Those injured range in age from 23 to 72 years.