August 12, 2018 10:21 am

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near London airport: OPP

By 980 CFPL

Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press
Middlesex County OPP say a motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle collision that took place Saturday afternoon, northeast of London International Airport.

Police, along with London-Middlesex paramedics and the Thames Centre Fire Department, were called to collision around 4:30 p.m.

According to police, a vehicle travelling north on Rebecca Road, north of Robins Hill Road, was turning into a driveway when it collided with a southbound motorcycle.

The motorcyclist endured life-threatening injuries and was then transported to hospital via ambulance.

The collision forced Rebecca Road to be closed between Wyton Drive and Robins Hill Road on Saturday, but the road has since reopened.

Police have not released the identity of any drivers involved, but say charges are pending the completion of an investigation.

