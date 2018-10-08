Saskatoon police called to hoax hostage situation in city’s east end

Saskatoon police responded Monday morning to what they thought was a hostage situation in the Willowgrove area.

Officers say a man called into the Saskatoon Police Service at about 8:40 a.m., identified himself and told police he was at a home on Lucyk Crescent where he was holding two people hostage.

The man told police he had shot one of the hostages “in the knee” and demanded a ransom. He also said he was equipped with firearms and explosive devices, according to police.

Once on the scene, police and personnel from Medavie Health Services West quickly realized the call was a hoax and that residents inside the home were not in any way involved in the incident.

Police were able to track down another man, whose name was used by the caller, but determined he wasn’t involved in the hoax.

The scene was clear by 9:35 a.m., however, police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.