No threat to local schools following reports of online post: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police have determined there are no threat to any local schools following reports of a social media post referencing a school shooting.

Following numerous complaints of a social media post referencing a school shooting, the Saskatoon Police Service have determined the threats are not related to any school in the city.

The reports came in to the police around 7:30 p.m. Monday evening.

Police said they consulted with authorities in the United States and confirmed the message was related to an incident in Glynn County, Ga. earlier in the day.

In a statement on Facebook, Glynn County Public Schools said, “the message stated that there would be a school shooting during 4th block. Due to the swift and diligent action of our school administrators, school resource officers and law enforcement agencies, the student was identified, located and quickly taken into custody.”

A press release posted on the Glynn County Police Department Facebook page also states the accused is a 16-year-old student who has been charged with “Terroristic Threats and Disruption of a Public School.”

Police believe there is no threat to any school in Saskatoon at this time.

