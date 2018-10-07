2 injured in North York stabbing

Two people were injured following a stabbing in North York on Saturday evening.

Toronto police said they received a call just before 9 p.m. with reports of a stabbing in the area of Finch Avenue and Ardwick Boulevard.

When they arrived on the scene, police located a man with serious injuries, and he was transported to hospital.

Shortly after, officers found another man with stab wounds. He had minor injuries and was treated by paramedics on the scene.

Police said the incident stemmed from an attempted robbery.

When the suspect pulled out a knife and attempted to rob a man, the man pulled out his own knife and both individuals were stabbed, police said. The suspect was the person who suffered the most serious injuries.