September 19, 2018 10:19 pm
Updated: September 19, 2018 10:22 pm

Man stabbed by machete in Toronto’s north end taken to hospital in life-threatening condition

A man has critical injuries after police say he was stabbed with a machete Wednesday evening.

Officials say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed with a machete in north-end Toronto on Wednesday.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the Yonge Street and Wedgewood Drive area, north of Finch Avenue East, after 8 p.m. with reports someone was seriously injured.

Toronto Paramedics said the victim, a man who is believed to be in his 40s, had multiple injuries. A spokesperson said he was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police said a male suspect, who is described as being approximately 5’10” and having a medium build, short dark hair, was last seen running into an alley. Officers said the suspect was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt.

