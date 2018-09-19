Man stabbed by machete in Toronto’s north end taken to hospital in life-threatening condition
Officials say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed with a machete in north-end Toronto on Wednesday.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the Yonge Street and Wedgewood Drive area, north of Finch Avenue East, after 8 p.m. with reports someone was seriously injured.
Toronto Paramedics said the victim, a man who is believed to be in his 40s, had multiple injuries. A spokesperson said he was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Police said a male suspect, who is described as being approximately 5’10” and having a medium build, short dark hair, was last seen running into an alley. Officers said the suspect was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt.
