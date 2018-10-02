Toronto police issue Canada-wide warrant for man wanted in fatal north-end stabbing

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man wanted for first-degree murder in connection to a stabbing in the city’s north-end in September.

Officers said on Sept. 19 they responded to calls for a stabbing at the corner of Yonge Street and Wedgewood Drive, just north of Finch Avenue East at around 8 p.m..

Police said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries from an edged weapon and succumbed to his injuries on his way to hospital.

Investigators said 25-year-old Sepehr Yeganehfathollah of Toronto is wanted for first-degree murder.

Officers said he is described as five-foot-eight with a medium build and has a mole on his left cheek. Investigators said his current hairstyle is very short on the sides, long on the top with a fade-style haircut and a short beard.

Police said Yeganehfathollah is known to work as a hair stylist.

Officers said he is considered armed and dangerous. They said he is aware he is wanted and anyone helping him could face charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.