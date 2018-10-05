Alberta RCMP confirm death of missing Indigenous woman

Police have confirmed the death of a northern Alberta woman.

Police said Lindsay Marie Jackson’s body was located in the North Saskatchewan River on Wednesday near Duvernay, Alta., which is about 150 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

An autopsy was conducted by the chief medical examiner in Edmonton on Thursday, where a positive identification of Jackson, 25, was made, according to RCMP.

On Thursday, Ellen Brighteyes attended the annual Sisters in Spirit Vigil to honour Jackson, who was Brighteyes’ friend.

“I’m still in shock and I’ve got to hold myself together to honour her memory,” Brighteyes said.

“She’s going to be on that missing and murdered list. It’s too much. We need to help each other instead of hurting each other.”

The vigil was held to humanize the 1,200 missing and murdered Indigenous women across Canada.

RCMP said Jackson’s death is being treated as suspicious but the cause isn’t being released.

Jackson was a resident of Saddle Lake Cree Nation. On Monday, RCMP said she hadn’t been seen since Sept. 22.

The RCMP’s major crimes unit has taken over the investigation and is working with St. Paul RCMP and the forensic identification section.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact St. Paul RCMP.