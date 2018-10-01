Hearings held for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Winnipeg this week

A voice will be given to Indigenous families and survivors of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in Winnipeg this week.

The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls is making a stop in the city to hear from people who are affected.

The five-day hearing at the Fort Garry hotel will focus on topics such as domestic violence.

Witnesses include Cora Morgan, who is a First Nations Family Advocate and Susan Aglukark, who is a Inuk singer, author and motivational speaker.

It is the second last stop of the hearings, and the second stop for the national inquiry in Winnipeg, which was here in October of 2017.

The inquiry will wrap up in St. John’s, NFLD where sexual exploitation will be the topic discussed.

