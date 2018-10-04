IHIT called to Chilliwack for 3rd Lower Mainland homicide in 24 hours

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed to Chilliwack.

Investigators said they were responding to a fatal shooting in the 46000-block of Yale Road, which left one person dead.

READ MORE: Zacharia Nicolli Cross identified as Chilliwack homicide victim

In a tweet, the team said it remains in the early stages of investigation, and would release more details when they were available.

It’s the third deployment in the past 24 hours for IHIT.

Police were called to a home on Westminster Highway in Richmond just after midnight, after a woman’s body was found in what police describe as suspicious circumstances.

READ MORE: Victims in Surrey double homicide were teens not known to police: IHIT

And IHIT was called to the Junction Shopping Centre in Mission on Wednesday night, where 19-year-old Varinderpal Gill was shot and killed.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).