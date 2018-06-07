Homicide investigators called to Chilliwack after person dies from serious injuries

Homicide investigators remain at the scene of a suspicious death in Chilliwack where early Thursday a victim died from serious injuries.

Chilliwack RCMP officers were called to the 45000-block of Wellington Avenue around 5 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a person in medical distress.

The person was found to be suffering from life-threatening injuries and died at the scene.

Police have not revealed how the person was injured or any more details about the victim.

Investigators say the area around the scene is expected to be cordoned off for “a significant amount of time.”

No more details are going to be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the Homicide Team information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, go to solvecrime.ca or call the information line at 1-800-222-8477.