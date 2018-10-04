Man found shot to death in pickup truck in Mission shopping mall parking lot
Mission RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night.
Police say they were called at 9 p.m. about multiple gunshots, and when officers arrived at 32555 London Ave., the Junction Shopping Centre, they found a black pickup with bullet holes, and one person dead inside.
Reports indicate the victim is a man.
There has not been any comment yet from IHIT.
