Crime
October 4, 2018 7:35 am
Updated: October 4, 2018 7:39 am

Man found shot to death in pickup truck in Mission shopping mall parking lot

By News Anchor  CKNW
Myles Munro
A A

Mission RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night.

Police say they were called at 9 p.m. about multiple gunshots, and when officers arrived at 32555 London Ave., the Junction Shopping Centre, they found a black pickup with bullet holes, and one person dead inside.

Reports indicate the victim is a man.

There has not been any comment yet from IHIT.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Homicide
IHIT
Mission
Murder
RCMP
Shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News