Man seriously injured in ‘targeted’ shooting in Vancouver: police

Vancouver Police say a man has serious injuries after a shooting Wednesday night in the Downtown Eastside.

Just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, VPD received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of Carrall Street and East Pender.

Officers located a 46-year-old Vancouver man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives believe this was a targeted shooting.

No arrests have been made.