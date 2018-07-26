Crime
July 26, 2018 1:24 am

Man dead after ‘targeted shooting’ on Vancouver’s east side

By Reporter/News Anchor  CKNW

The scene of a targeted shooting in East Vancouver on July 25, 2018.

Submitted
Vancouver police are investigating the city’s 12th homicide of the year following what they called a “targeted shooting” on Wednesday night.

Police said reports of shots fired came in around 8 p.m. in the area of Cambridge and Nanaimo Streets in East Vancouver.

Officers found one man suffering from gunshot wounds.

READ MORE:  Man arrested in Vancouver double shooting where woman lost unborn child

He was rushed to hospital and died a short time later.

Police said while it’s early in the investigation, they do not believe the public is at risk.

