Man dead after ‘targeted shooting’ on Vancouver’s east side
Vancouver police are investigating the city’s 12th homicide of the year following what they called a “targeted shooting” on Wednesday night.
Police said reports of shots fired came in around 8 p.m. in the area of Cambridge and Nanaimo Streets in East Vancouver.
Officers found one man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to hospital and died a short time later.
Police said while it’s early in the investigation, they do not believe the public is at risk.
