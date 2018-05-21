Man arrested in Vancouver double shooting where woman lost unborn child

Vancouver police have made an arrest in a double shooting on the city’s east side that caused a woman to lose her unborn child.

Police say 37-year-old Surrey man Carleton Stevens was arrested just before 8 p.m. Sunday near 154A Avenue and Fraser Highway.

WATCH: Vancouver woman loses unborn child in double shooting

He faces one charge of attempted murder and one charge of possession of ammunition or a firearm against a prohibition order, and is in police custody.

The shooting took place around 6 a.m. on Friday morning near the back of a print shop on Industrial Avenue near Station Street in Vancouver.

Police called to the scene found a 31-year-old woman in critical condition and a 23-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The woman remains in serious but stable condition, while the man is recovering, according to police.

However, the woman — who was in her third trimester of pregnancy — lost her child.

WATCH: Pregnant woman’s unborn child dies in targeted Vancouver double shooting

Witnesses said the gunman was the woman’s ex, and that she had reportedly moved to Vancouver to leave an unsafe situation.

A witness who gave her name as Dollie told Global News she saw the victim with a hole through her belly.

Vancouver police say the investigation remains on-going, and that more criminal charges could be coming.

-With files from Amy Judd and Rumina Daya