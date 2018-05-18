2 people injured in targeted shooting in Vancouver

Two people were injured in a targeted shooting in Vancouver Friday morning.

Police were called just before 6 a.m. to a home on Industrial Avenue near Station Street.

The two people were found with gunshot wounds.

Police say no arrests have been made and officers remain on scene.

Not much info, but @VancouverPD investigating double shooting near Industrial Avenue & Station Street. Happened around 6:00 a.m. Cops say targeted. Don't know extent of injuries. No arrests. @GlobalBC @GlobalBCMorning pic.twitter.com/sIXfpJplla — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) May 18, 2018

