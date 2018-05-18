Crime
2 people injured in targeted shooting in Vancouver

Two people were injured in a targeted shooting in Vancouver Friday morning.

Police were called just before 6 a.m. to a home on Industrial Avenue near Station Street.

The two people were found with gunshot wounds.

Police say no arrests have been made and officers remain on scene.

