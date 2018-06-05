IHIT investigating after 2 bodies discovered in Surrey

Homicide investigators are in the Campbell Heights area of Surrey following reports of gunfire and a burning vehicle several kilometres away.

Witnesses say at least one body was lying beneath a tarp on the side of the road in the 18800-block of 40 Ave. at around 11 p.m. Monday.

Footage from the scene appears to show two bodies in the area.

Around the same time, fire crews were called to a remote area in northeastern Surrey for a vehicle fire.

No word on if the two incidents are related and police have not yet confirmed any information.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed Monday morning that they are investigating.

#IHIT is in #SurreyBC for two victims of homicide. News release will be disseminated shortly with media availability sometime this morning. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) June 5, 2018

RCMP have closed a stretch of 40 Ave. between 184 and 192 streets.