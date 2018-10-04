Homicide investigators probe woman’s ‘suspicious’ death in Richmond

Homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body in a Richmond home.

Richmond RCMP says the woman was found just after midnight on Thursday, in the 7000-block of Westminster Highway.

Police believe the woman’s death is suspicious.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken the lead on the file, and will be working with the Richmond RCMP and BC Coroners Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.