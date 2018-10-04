Guelph police seek suspect in Wal-Mart shoplifting incident

Guelph police say they are looking for a suspect after a shoplifting incident at the Woodlawn Road Wal-Mart location in Guelph Wednesday.

Officers report that the woman they’re seeking was in the store with her boyfriend around 7:47 p.m. Loss prevention officers said they saw a man and a woman attempt to hide several items of clothing worth about $70.

When confronted by loss prevention officers, the man attempted to break free and began running before eventually being subdued and placed under arrest.

READ MORE: Suspect flees from Guelph police during break-in

Police say the woman got into a car and began driving dangerously towards the three loss prevention officers, running over the foot of one officer in the process.

Police say she fled the scene and remains outstanding.

READ MORE: Guelph police arrest suspect in alleged vehicle theft

Police say a warrant will be issued for her arrest on charges of dangerous driving and escaping lawful custody.

Guelph police say this wasn’t the first theft-related incident at that Wal-Mart location yesterday.

READ MORE: Thieves on bicycles steal compactor: Guelph police

In an earlier investigation around 4:40 p.m., police say a woman and her daughter were spotted by loss prevention officers in the store’s electronics department selecting several video games and attempting to leave the premises without paying for the merchandise that totalled over $1,600.

Police say while the woman resisted arrest, her daughter fled the scene at a high rate of speed in a vehicle.

READ MORE: Police investigating similar ATM thefts in Cambridge and Guelph

The daughter would eventually turn herself in to police.

Investigators say she is facing charges of unlawfully escaping custody and theft under $5,000 while her mother is also facing a charge of theft under $5,000.

Mother and daughter shoplifting arrest – https://t.co/vnJzwYW8BG — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) October 4, 2018