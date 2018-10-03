Suspect flees from Guelph police during break-in

Guelph police are trying to track down a 22-year-old man after he allegedly fled from police during a break-in on Tuesday morning.

Police said officers were called to a home on McElderry Road in the Edinburgh and Kortright roads area at around 7 a.m. for reports of a break-in and found a suspect in a vehicle they believed was stolen.

READ MORE: Guelph firefighters investigating 2 morning blazes

The vehicle then rammed two parked cars and almost hit a police cruiser head-on before fleeing the area, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Police said they didn’t pursue the vehicle for public safety, but the OPP later found it in Puslinch in the area of Cooks Mill and Carter roads.

Guelph police released a photo of a suspect, 22-year-old Damien Hitchcock-Hurst, and said he is also wanted in connection with a pair of incidents from earlier this year — a break-in on Aug. 31 and a theft on April 7.

READ MORE: Guelph police respond to 586 calls during Homecoming 2018

Police are still seeking an arrest warrant for Tuesday’s break-in.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.