Guelph firefighters investigating 2 morning blazes

Two fires in Guelph Wednesday morning remain under investigation by both the fire department and Guelph police​.

Fire officials were first called to Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute on College Avenue at 2:14 a.m. in response to a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, that spread to a nearby storage shed.

READ MORE: Fire at York Road restaurant remains under investigation

Fire crews quickly extinguished the flames and officials say that no injuries occurred in the incident.

Then a few hours later around 5:24 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a home at 279 Water St. where smoke was seen coming from the eaves of the home, and flames were found on the first floor of the house.

READ MORE: Two more pets die in second Guelph kitchen fire this week

That fire was also quickly extinguished and officials say no injuries were sustained in that incident either.

The cause of the fires and damage estimates remain under investigation in both incidents, and Guelph police are asking anyone with additional information to come forward.

Fire – High Rise/High Risk – COLLEGE AV W, GUELPH — Guelph Fire Calls (@GuelphFireCalls) October 3, 2018

Fire – Residential(single) – WATER ST, GUELPH — Guelph Fire Calls (@GuelphFireCalls) October 3, 2018