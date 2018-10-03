Canada
October 3, 2018 8:17 am

Guelph firefighters investigating 2 morning blazes

By Anchor  CJOY
Matt Carty / CJOY News
A A

Two fires in Guelph Wednesday morning remain under investigation by both the fire department and Guelph police​.

Fire officials were first called to Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute on College Avenue at 2:14 a.m. in response to a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, that spread to a nearby storage shed.

READ MORE: Fire at York Road restaurant remains under investigation


Story continues below

Fire crews quickly extinguished the flames and officials say that no injuries occurred in the incident.

Then a few hours later around 5:24 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a home at 279 Water St. where smoke was seen coming from the eaves of the home, and flames were found on the first floor of the house.

READ MORE: Two more pets die in second Guelph kitchen fire this week

That fire was also quickly extinguished and officials say no injuries were sustained in that incident either.

The cause of the fires and damage estimates remain under investigation in both incidents, and Guelph police are asking anyone with additional information to come forward.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Centennial Fire
Centennial High School
Guelph
Guelph Centennial Fire
guelph fire
guelph Fire Department
Guelph High School fire
guelph house fire
Guelph Police
Guelph Vehicle Fire
Water Street

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News