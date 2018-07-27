Fire at York Road restaurant remains under investigation

An early morning fire at a popular York Road restaurant remains under investigation.

Several fire crews with the Guelph Fire Department responded to York Road Kitchen and Chocolate Bar shortly before 4 a.m. Friday morning alongside Guelph Police.

Upon their arrival at the restaurant, moderate smoke was seen emitting from rooftop vents prompting an interior search of the establishment.

The search revealed a fire in the basement of the building, and after an aggressive attack, the blaze was extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, as does an estimate of damage.

No injuries are being reported.

The Guelph Fire Prevention division remains at the scene to investigate.