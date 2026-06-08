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Canada

Foreign officers to help Toronto cops manage international fans during FIFA World Cup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2026 12:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto Stadium ready for the FIFA World Cup'
Toronto Stadium ready for the FIFA World Cup
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Toronto police say they will work with officers from other countries during the FIFA World Cup to manage international fan groups.

Deputy police Chief Robert Johnson mentioned the collaboration last Friday while providing an update on preparations for the international soccer tournament, which lands in Toronto this week.

Johnson said officers from abroad will share intelligence on their respective countries’ fan bases, providing “credible situational awareness” that will help Toronto police respond “in a measured and appropriate way.”

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When asked what differences police expect to see among international fan groups, Johnson said people celebrate and support their team in different ways, “some more aggressive than others.”

He added police want to make sure they can understand the crowd dynamics of groups they may not have had experience with locally.

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Toronto police did not clarify in an email to The Canadian Press which countries’ officers would be present, or whether the public would be informed of their level of involvement.

The officers will not be in uniform but will be able to help fans from their home countries, including in situations such as a lost passport, Toronto police said.

Johnson said some foreign officers will be embedded with their fan groups, while others will work inside the Toronto Integrated Safety and Security Unit Area Command Centre, a $12.5-million facility designed to bring emergency services co-ordination under one roof during the World Cup.

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