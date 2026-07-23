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Canada

Maritime provinces sign energy MOU, will consider regional electricity operator

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2026 10:12 am
1 min read
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt makes an announcement at the Council of the Federation meeting in Charlottetown, on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt makes an announcement at the Council of the Federation meeting in Charlottetown, on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
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Three Atlantic provinces are considering the creation of a new Maritime electricity system operator.

The commitment is part of a broad memorandum of understanding signed by New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Premiers for the three provinces announced the deal during a meeting of Canada’s premiers in Charlottetown, P.E.I., this week.

The provinces say the deal would help keep energy affordable and ensure the grid remains reliable.

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Premier Susan Holt says New Brunswick is well-positioned to help power Canada’s energy future as the power hub of the Maritimes.

Meanwhile, the federal government announced this morning it’s spending $5.9 million on two new 200-megawatt submarine cables between New Brunswick and P.E.I.

Click to play video: 'Susan Holt sells province as energy powerhouse at premiers’ meeting'
Susan Holt sells province as energy powerhouse at premiers’ meeting

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