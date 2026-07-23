Maritime provinces sign energy MOU, will consider regional electricity operator

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Three Atlantic provinces are considering the creation of a new Maritime electricity system operator.

The commitment is part of a broad memorandum of understanding signed by New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Premiers for the three provinces announced the deal during a meeting of Canada’s premiers in Charlottetown, P.E.I., this week.

The provinces say the deal would help keep energy affordable and ensure the grid remains reliable.

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Premier Susan Holt says New Brunswick is well-positioned to help power Canada’s energy future as the power hub of the Maritimes.

Meanwhile, the federal government announced this morning it’s spending $5.9 million on two new 200-megawatt submarine cables between New Brunswick and P.E.I.