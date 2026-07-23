Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP to announce results of major cross-border drug, firearms investigation

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted July 23, 2026 10:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
Police in Ontario are set to announce the results of a lengthy cross-border investigation that led to a record seizure of illegal drugs and multiple firearms.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Provincial Police is expected to announce the results of a major cross-border drug and firearms investigation during a news conference in Windsor on Thursday morning.

The investigation, dubbed Project Bay, targeted the trafficking of illegal drugs with links to the international border.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Authorities said in a media advisory the probe resulted in the seizure of a record quantity of drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine and opium, as well as numerous firearms.

Several police forces, including the Windsor Police Service, the Toronto Police Service and Peel Regional Police, were involved in the probe.

A news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices