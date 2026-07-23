OPP to announce results of major cross-border drug, firearms investigation

Ontario Provincial Police is expected to announce the results of a major cross-border drug and firearms investigation during a news conference in Windsor on Thursday morning.
The investigation, dubbed Project Bay, targeted the trafficking of illegal drugs with links to the international border.
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Authorities said in a media advisory the probe resulted in the seizure of a record quantity of drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine and opium, as well as numerous firearms.
Several police forces, including the Windsor Police Service, the Toronto Police Service and Peel Regional Police, were involved in the probe.
A news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
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