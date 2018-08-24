Two more pets die in second Guelph kitchen fire this week

The Guelph Fire Department is investigating its second kitchen fire in the city this week.
Fire crews were called to a home on Walman Drive near Edinburgh Road South and Ironwood Road, shortly after 3 a.m. Friday following reports of a kitchen fire.
Fire officials say the blaze, which produced heavy smoke, was contained to the kitchen.
One person was taken to hospital for assessment.
Two cats and a dog were pulled from the home. CPR was unsuccessfully performed on the dog and one of the cats.
The cause of the blaze along with an estimate of damage is still under investigation.
This incident is very similar to one that occurred earlier this week at a townhouse on Victoria Road South, where a dog died from heavy smoke conditions caused by a kitchen fire on Tuesday night.
