Canada
August 22, 2018 10:07 am

Dog dies in townhouse in south-end Guelph fire

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY
Matt Carty / CJOY News
The Guelph Fire Department says a dog died in a townhouse fire in the south end of the city on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Victoria Road near Arkell Road at around 10:15 p.m. and found the unit filled with smoke.

A fire in the kitchen next to the stove was quickly brought under control and extinguished, according to a news release.

No injuries were reported, but officials said a dog died due to the heavy smoke conditions.

The cause of the fire and the amount of damage has not been released.

