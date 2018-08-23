Investigators seek answers in deadly Kitchener home explosion

Investigators are seeking the cause of an explosion that levelled a Kitchener home, leaving a woman dead and a man in critical condition.

Police say they believe everyone thought to have been at the home when the blast occurred yesterday morning has been accounted for.

Investigators say the woman’s body and the injured man were found in the rubble behind the home, and a dead dog was spotted inside.

Officials say 16 other houses will be evacuated, possibly into the weekend, as the investigation continues.

Two neighbouring homes were significantly damaged and fire officials say the residents will not be able to return any time soon.

