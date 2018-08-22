Woman killed, man airlifted to hospital after explosion at home on Sprucedale Crescent in Kitchener

One woman was killed and a man was airlifted to hospital after an explosion occurred at a home on Sprucedale Crescent in Kitchener, Waterloo police say.
The Kitchener Fire Department is currently at the scene which police say occurred at around 8 a.m.
Deputy Fire Chief Rob Martin said that it appears that the incident was caused by an explosion.
Martin said that three homes are affected by the incident.
Waterloo police are asking residents in the area to remain indoors due to the heavy volumes of smoke in the area.
They are also requesting that people avoid the scene which is located in the area of Highland Road West and Westheights Drive.
Police also said that area residents should expect both hydro and water to be shut off for an undetermined amount of time. Officials from Kitchener Hydro and the city are at the scene.
