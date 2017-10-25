Hamilton house explosion leads to charges against owner

The elderly man who was rescued from his collapsed home in Central Hamilton has now been charged.

Tuesday afternoon’s explosion obliterated the main floor of the two-storey home on Gibson Avenue and forced the evacuation of neighbouring homes.

At its peak, as many as 300 homes were without natural gas.

@UnionGas remains on site at Gibson Ave in #cityofHamilton. Gas still off as the investigation continues. (1/2) — Union Gas (@UnionGas) October 25, 2017

.@UnionGas crews are working hard to restore service to the area as soon as possible. (2/2) — Union Gas (@UnionGas) October 25, 2017

The Hamilton police arson unit and the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office conducted the investigation.

The owner of the home, Murdoch Campbell, 76, has been charged with arson.

Campbell was recovered from the rubble by emergency crews Tuesday afternoon and is recovering in hospital.