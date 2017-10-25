Hamilton house explosion leads to charges against owner
The elderly man who was rescued from his collapsed home in Central Hamilton has now been charged.
Tuesday afternoon’s explosion obliterated the main floor of the two-storey home on Gibson Avenue and forced the evacuation of neighbouring homes.
READ MORE: Man rescued after Hamilton house explosion, gas shut off in 300 homes
At its peak, as many as 300 homes were without natural gas.
The Hamilton police arson unit and the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office conducted the investigation.
The owner of the home, Murdoch Campbell, 76, has been charged with arson.
Campbell was recovered from the rubble by emergency crews Tuesday afternoon and is recovering in hospital.
© Rick Zamperin, 2017
