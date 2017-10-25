Canada
October 25, 2017 2:21 pm
Updated: October 25, 2017 3:26 pm

Hamilton house explosion leads to charges against owner

By and 900 CHML

Emergency responders on scene of a house collapse in Hamilton on Oct. 24.

Sara Cain/AM 900 CHML
A A

The elderly man who was rescued from his collapsed home in Central Hamilton has now been charged.

Tuesday afternoon’s explosion obliterated the main floor of the two-storey home on Gibson Avenue and forced the evacuation of neighbouring homes.

READ MORE: Man rescued after Hamilton house explosion, gas shut off in 300 homes

At its peak, as many as 300 homes were without natural gas.

The Hamilton police arson unit and the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office conducted the investigation.

The owner of the home, Murdoch Campbell, 76, has been charged with arson.

Campbell was recovered from the rubble by emergency crews Tuesday afternoon and is recovering in hospital.

 



This article is not written or edited by Global News. The author is solely responsible for the content. © Rick Zamperin, 2017

Report an error
collapsed home
gibson avenue
Hamilton
Hamilton Fire Department
House Explosion
Ontario Fire Marshall

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News