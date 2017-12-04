House explosion in London’s east end sends one to hospital

One man is in hospital following an explosion at a home in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to 1335 Hamilton Road just before 4 p.m. Monday.

“We’ve had an explosion of a house on the interior of the house. We’re not sure what has caused it at this time,” said Platoon Chief John Hunt.

One person was taken to hospital with second & third degree burns covering their body, after an explosion at 1335 Hamilton Rd. that caused extensive damage to the back of the home. Officials say the cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/GNLdUNW8H7 — 980 CFPL London News (@AM980News) December 4, 2017

“One occupant was badly burned and transported to hospital. He had second and third-degree burns to his whole body. Two other occupants in the house were alerted of the explosion by the working smoke alarms [and were able to get out],” he said.

London Hydro and Union Gas were on scene to cut off utilities to the property. Hunt says about 20 firefighters were there to help subdue the blaze.

Asked about the cause of the explosion, Hunt told 980 CFPL they’re working to figure it out.

“We have a investigator on scene and Union Gas is also on scene. We’ll have a walk-through and try to track down the cause of this explosion,” said Hunt.