August 14, 2018 11:14 am

Thieves on bicycles steal compactor: Guelph police

Guelph police say the compactor was stolen from a construction site on Monday while the workers were on lunch.

Guelph police say a pair of thieves on bicycles managed to steal a compactor from a construction site over the lunch hour on Monday.

Officers were called to the area of Willow Road and Applewood Crescent at around 12 p.m. for reports of a theft.

Police said two males were seen leaving the area on bikes and one of them had the compactor in the bicycle trailer.

Const. Josh Fraser said the workers were on a break when the theft took place.

“The message from a police perspective is to always remain vigilant with construction equipment, even if it’s just for a few minutes,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7545.  Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“Even if you were in the area and saw two males on bicycles with a trailer, give police a call,” Fraser said.

