Guelph police arrest suspect in alleged vehicle theft

Guelph Police have arrested a woman they reported as wanted last week in an alleged vehicle theft investigation.

Last Friday, police reported that 28-year-old Lindsay Alexander and a 31-year-old Guelph man were wanted after being connected to the theft of a vehicle.

Investigators say the pair were allegedly involved in the theft of a Blue 2014 Ford Fusion on Aug. 14.

Police say that on Tuesday afternoon, they tracked down and arrested Alexander in the Victoria Road and Hadati Road area of Guelph.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 9.

Police say they spoke with the man also allegedly involved in the incident, and that no charges are being laid against him.

