Warrant issued for Owen Bell in connection to incident that injured Waterloo officers

Waterloo police have issued an arrest warrant for Owen Scott Bell in connection to a weekend incident which left two officers injured and two cruisers damaged.

Police said Bell is known to frequent Brant County, London and Hamilton. The 19-year-old was last seen driving a 2019 Ford Fusion.

READ MORE: 2 Waterloo officers injured, 2 cruisers damaged in stolen vehicle investigation

Police say they attempted to stop a car in a suspected stolen vehicle investigation at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Kinzie Avenue and Weber Street in Kitchener.

Warrant issued for Owen Scott Bell, 19, in connection to an ongoing investigation that begun Aug. 25 as officers attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle. 2 officers & 2 vehicles struck. Known to frequent Brant County/London/Hamilton. Last seen driving 2014 white Ford Fusion. pic.twitter.com/UqIvHrO8EJ — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) August 27, 2018

As an officer approached a suspected stolen vehicle, the suspect backed into a cruiser. Police say the man then drove at the officer, striking him, with the officer landing on the hood of the stolen vehicle. The suspect continued to drive off with the officer on the hood for a short distance. The suspect made a quick turn, forcing the officer to fall off.

The officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A short time later, police found the car again near Evens Pond Crescent and Robert Ferrie Drive in Kitchener. Police used a tire deflation device to stop the car. In an attempt to flee, the car ran into another cruiser, leaving the officer inside with minor injuries.

READ MORE: Break-in call leads Waterloo police to discovery of fake gun, ID, credit cards

Police arrested two youths who were passengers in the car. The driver fled the scene on foot.

Bell is facing several charges including aggravated assault of a police officer, break and enter and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477