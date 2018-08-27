Crime
Break-in call leads Waterloo police to discovery of fake gun, ID, credit cards

A report of a break-in last Thursday led Waterloo police to arrest two people while also seizing a trove of items.

Police were called to a home on Watervale Crescent in Kitchener at around 9 p.m. for a report of a break-in.

When police arrived, they saw a pair of suspects who were attempting to flee the scene through the back of the house. The duo were tracked down a short distance away from the home and arrested.

Police say they seized a phony gun, fake ID and credit cards as well as a large amount of cash from the pair.

A Markham man, 32, and a North York woman, 21, were charged with break and enter commit, weapons dangerous, identity theft, identity fraud as well as a host of other charges.

