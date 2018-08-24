Canada
Guelph police seek 2 suspects in theft of car

28 year old Lindsay Alexander (left), 31 year old Jason Fernandes (right)

Guelph police are asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down two suspects in the theft of a car.

Investigators are looking for 28-year old Lindsay Alexander and 31-year old Jason Fernandes after a 2014 Blue Ford Fusion was reported stolen on Tuesday, Aug. 14.

Police say the pair are wanted on charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The public is also urged to not approach the pair if spotted and instead contact police immediately at 519-824-1212 or anonymously leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.csgw.tips.

