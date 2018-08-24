Guelph police seek 2 suspects in theft of car

Guelph police are asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down two suspects in the theft of a car.

Investigators are looking for 28-year old Lindsay Alexander and 31-year old Jason Fernandes after a 2014 Blue Ford Fusion was reported stolen on Tuesday, Aug. 14.

Police say the pair are wanted on charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The public is also urged to not approach the pair if spotted and instead contact police immediately at 519-824-1212 or anonymously leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.csgw.tips.

