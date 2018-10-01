Glanbrook man facing drug and weapons charges

Hamilton police have laid numerous drug- and weapons-related charges against a man from Glanbrook.

Niagara Regional Police contacted Hamilton investigators about an incident that occurred in their area last Friday.

Hamilton police found the man Sunday night sitting in a parked vehicle in a downtown alley near King Street East and Ferguson Avenue North and arrested him.

Police say he was arrested without incident and was found in possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash and weapons.

Police also seized a stun gun and a knife.

Terry Monahan, 30, is charged with possession of prohibited weapon, possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana, possession proceeds of crime, and possession of cocaine.

