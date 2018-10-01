Canada
October 1, 2018 12:56 pm

Hamilton police make arrest in hit-and-run near Hess Street

Sara Cain By Reporter  900 CHML

A driver fled the scene after a blue Mini Cooper struck a man believed to be in his 30's. It happened in the area between Caroline and Hess Street South.

900 CHML
A A

An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run on King Street West and Hess Street North earlier this month.

READ MORE: Hamilton police release suspect description in King St. W. hit and run

On Sept. 5, officers responded to the area to find a 33-year-old man seriously injured after being struck by a Mini Cooper sedan.

The driver of the vehicle stopped but fled on foot according to police.

Richard Pryce, 37, of Hamilton has been arrested and charged with failure to remain at the scene.

READ MORE: Driver nabbed travelling 116 km/h on Nikola Tesla Boulevard

The pedestrian remains in stable but serious condition.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
failure to remain
Hamilton
Hamilton Police
Hess Street North
King Street West
Mini Cooper
Pedestrian
Serious Injuries
Traffic
Traffic Safety
Vehicles

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News