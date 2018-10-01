Hamilton police make arrest in hit-and-run near Hess Street

An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run on King Street West and Hess Street North earlier this month.

READ MORE: Hamilton police release suspect description in King St. W. hit and run

On Sept. 5, officers responded to the area to find a 33-year-old man seriously injured after being struck by a Mini Cooper sedan.

The driver of the vehicle stopped but fled on foot according to police.

Richard Pryce, 37, of Hamilton has been arrested and charged with failure to remain at the scene.

READ MORE: Driver nabbed travelling 116 km/h on Nikola Tesla Boulevard

The pedestrian remains in stable but serious condition.