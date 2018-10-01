Driver nabbed travelling 116 km/h on Nikola Tesla Boulevard

A Burlington woman faces charges after an Infiniti sedan was clocked travelling 116 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

READ MORE: Hamilton police seize rental car clocked at 131 km/h in 80 km/h zone

Police say it happened just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday west of Kenilworth Avenue on Nikola Tesla Boulevard.

A traffic officer was positioned in the area when the vehicle was spotted moving at a high rate of speed.

READ MORE: Motorcycle clocks near 200 km/h on 401 near Ingersoll: OPP

A 34-year-old woman faces speeding and stunt driving charges.

She is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 30.