Canada
October 1, 2018 10:58 am

Driver nabbed travelling 116 km/h on Nikola Tesla Boulevard

Sara Cain By Reporter  900 CHML
900 CHML
A A

A Burlington woman faces charges after an Infiniti sedan was clocked travelling 116 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

Police say it happened just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday west of Kenilworth Avenue on Nikola Tesla Boulevard.

A traffic officer was positioned in the area when the vehicle was spotted moving at a high rate of speed.

A 34-year-old woman faces speeding and stunt driving charges.

She is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 30.

