Driver nabbed travelling 116 km/h on Nikola Tesla Boulevard

A Burlington woman faces charges after an Infiniti sedan was clocked travelling 116 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.
READ MORE: Hamilton police seize rental car clocked at 131 km/h in 80 km/h zone
Police say it happened just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday west of Kenilworth Avenue on Nikola Tesla Boulevard.
A traffic officer was positioned in the area when the vehicle was spotted moving at a high rate of speed.
READ MORE: Motorcycle clocks near 200 km/h on 401 near Ingersoll: OPP
A 34-year-old woman faces speeding and stunt driving charges.
She is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 30.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.