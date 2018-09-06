Hamilton police release suspect description in King St. W. hit and run

Hamilton police have released a description of a suspect wanted in connection with the hit and run that put a man in hospital and snarled traffic through the downtown on Wednesday morning.

There isn’t much of a description but they are looking for a black man in his 30s with short hair who was driving a blue Mini Cooper.

That car was abandoned on King Street West near Hess Street shortly after a 33-year-old man was hit and seriously injured about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police say charges like hit and run and leaving the scene are serious and they suggest the suspect turn himself in.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at crimestoppershamilton.